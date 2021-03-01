Andy Hoffman died

Andy Hoffman, who founded Team Jack to raise funds to fight brain cancer, died on Monday.
The Team Jack Twitter feed released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened to share that our co-founder, @andrewjhoffman, passed away this morning from glioblastoma. Andy was our fearless leader who loved his family with all his heart. Andy, we love you & we promise to honor your legacy by fighting harder than ever for kids.”
The story of a 6-year-old Atkinson boy battling pediatric brain cancer continues to grow and touch more hearts. By now, many Nebraska football fans are probably familiar with Jack Hoffman and his medical challenges.
Andy and his wife, Brianna, first took their son, Jack, to the West Holt Memorial Hospital on Good Friday morning in 2011.
After learning of their son’s diagnosis, they made it their mission to ensure no other family had to endure the pain and harsh treatment options that were then available for kids with brain cancer.
After Jack began chemotherapy in 2012, the Hoffmans began researching what types of drugs their son was going to be taking. What they learned was that Jack would be taking a drug that has existed since 1982, and it wasn’t longer after Jack began chemotherapy that the Hoffmans launched the Team Jack Foundation, which to date has raised more than $8 million for childhood cancer research.
“Treatments are old and archaic, and we’re giving kids drugs that were invented almost 40 years ago,” Andy Hoffman said. “That’s the best we’re doing for kids in terms of chemotherapy and, as a parent, that’s inflammatory.”
“Yards After Contact,” a book written by Hoffman that was released last September, highlights Jack’s inspiring fight against cancer through the eyes of his father, not only with treatment and surgery, but through a friendship with the University of Nebraska football team. All of the money raised from the book will go toward childhood brain cancer research.
Last July, the recently retired attorney from Atkinson was diagnosed with a massive brain tumor after he became ill during a jog. It was the same diagnosis his son Jack had faced nine years earlier.