A preliminary economic analysis presented to the Lower Elkhorn NRD subcommittee Thursday evening indicated that a three-dam proposal would provide more benefits than costs — barely.
Michael Verdone, an economist working on the analysis, presented a preliminary draft that showed a benefit to cost ratio of 1.05. That is significant because it is greater than 1, which means the three-dam proposal likely would qualify for significant federal funding assistance.
Verdone spoke to the subcommittee via the internet. He works for BBC Research & Consulting in Denver and spent considerable time presenting the analysis using slides and explaining the assumptions his firm was making in putting the proposal together.
The final economic study is scheduled to be presented in June or July during an open house, with more precise figures used.
Still, several of the board members and one of the landowners who would lose acres to the three-dam proposal raised doubts and questioned the methodology that was used.
Since it was a subcommittee meeting on Thursday, no formal action was taken.
The preliminary analysis by the consultants indicates costs of $64,172,332. That includes land, engineering, construction, recreation, permitting, administration, operations and maintenance.
The preliminary benefits would be $67,407,967, including avoided building damage, avoided income loss, avoided agricultural damage and recreational benefits. The benefits outweighed the costs by about $3.2 million.
Director Bob Noonan of Humphrey said with the increasing costs of land, he didn’t see a way that the benefits would be greater than the costs.
Directors Mark Hall of Norfolk and Matt Steffen of West Point said they don’t believe the cost analysis that was used takes into effect the full value of all the crops the land would produce over the next 50 years.
Hall said the discount on the land in the analysis isn’t like a tractor depreciating. In 50 years, the land value doesn’t go down, he said.
Roger Gustafson of Emerson asked questions about the potential amount of water the three dams will hold. He said with about 800 acres of water, the NRD should be buying much more than $64 million in land.
With Willow Creek, for example, the NRD is always paying for damages because of wetlands that were created by the dam, so it would make more sense to buy more of that land up around the dams that will be created, Gustafson said.
John Dittrich of rural Meadow Grove, who would lose land to the three-dam proposal, said the benefits are focused on recreational value and are not likely to happen. The recreational benefits are estimated to be more than $51 million.
“All the recreational benefits are blue sky,” Dittrich said.
And while recreational benefits are overly optimistic, the costs will go up, Dittrich said. Anyone who has built anything knows that the construction and building costs always are higher than what is projected, he said.
Joel Hansen of Wayne said a lot of alternatives were discussed again Thursday that cost $36 million or greater. The only way those costs get reduced for the local taxpayers is to have a benefits-to-cost ratio greater than 1, he said.
As directors who do not have the backgrounds and expertise in economic analysis, the NRD board members should not be saying “throw the study away” because it doesn’t come to the answer everyone might like, Hansen said.
“We hired the experts that do this,” Hansen said, urging the board to wait until the study is completed before making a decision.
Chad Korth of Meadow Grove said the NRD has been continuing to study this, but nothing ever seems to get decided. At some point, a decision is going to have to be made, he said.
Korth said someone is going to get water and lose land. Either it will be landowners upstream with a dam, landowners downstream with a levee or diversion channel that can speed up the water or the village of Battle Creek with more flooding because no decision is made.
“Ultimately, guys, we need to make a decision,” Korth said, “whether to more forward or just move the town like Scott (Clausen) said.”
At various times, including Thursday, some board members have said it might be cheaper just to move the town, which is what happened with the village of Niobrara — twice.
Hansen said he agrees with Korth that doing something has been talked about for 15 years or more. Still, it would not be responsible for the board not to let the process go through. Instead of picking an option now that likely would result in spending extra local tax dollars, the board needs to just stick with the study and allow it to be completed.
Gary Loftis of Craig said he agrees with Hansen.
He suggested finishing the study and getting scientific answers.
“If it doesn’t meet the cost-to-benefits ratio, then we have another big decision to make,” Loftis said.
The board is expected to get the final analysis in mid- to late summer.