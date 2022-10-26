An AMAZING event on tap

When Jody Maas learned that one of her students’ parents struggled to find resources for their son, who is on the autistic spectrum, she realized this could be happening to several parents.
The Norfolk Catholic third grade teacher was thankfully able to point the parents in the right direction. Maas knew of resources as one of her children is also on the autistic spectrum.
However, not many people are as lucky so Maas is organizing an upcoming event, An AMAZING Morning, to help provide community members with such resources.
The free event, hosted by the Northeast Nebraska Down Syndrome Association (NENDSA), will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Norfolk Family YMCA Field House, 301 W. Benjamin Ave.
“They just weren’t able to find any resources or support groups or anything like that,” Maas said of her student’s parents.
She added ever since they’ve had access to resources, it’s been “life-changing.”
An AMAZING Morning festivities will have bounce houses, clowns with balloon animals, a photo booth, root beer floats from The Arc of Norfolk and face painting. The event also will have information from agencies — such as The Arc and Northeast Community College — and support for those with special needs. Kids will receive a bag containing small items and coupons from local businesses.
“We wanted to be a safe environment with some fun things,” Maas said of the games and activities. “... It’s a fun, safe morning where people of all ages and abilities could come together and just have some fun.”
An AMAZING Morning is similar to the Northeast Nebraska Buddy Walk, a Down syndrome awareness event that was held for nine years. Wanting to be more inclusive, as well as dwindling numbers for the buddy walk, played a factor to the change, Maas said.
“We want (a place where people) are accepted and included,” she said. “... We’ve got a lot of different abilities out there. Some are more obvious than others. Everybody is special and welcome. They should be included.”
Kayla Walnofer, executive director of The Arc of Norfolk, said she is looking forward to the event.
“It’s important for them to be celebrated and to be seen and heard and realize they are part of the community,” Walnofer said. “They all have a part. They must realize how important they are and how meaningful to the community. We’re all better together.”
NENDSA has been busy elsewhere by offering Baskets of Love. The initiative provides parents of newborns, diagnosed with Down syndrome, a basket full of items, including diapers, onesies, a book about children with the disease, stickers and more.
Maas said the baskets began due to there not being a lot of resources for parents in rural Northeast Nebraska.
As a mother of a daughter with Down syndrome, Maas said she understands parents go through myriad emotions after the initial diagnosis. But in the end, having such a child is a blessing, she added. She said since her daughter has been born, it’s been “a wonderful journey.”
NENDSA is looking for donations for the Baskets of Love, as well as businesses to donate items for the upcoming An AMAZING Morning event.
Want to learn more?
For more information, visit nendsa.org or contact Maas at 402-649-5677 or jodylmaas@gmail.com.