The last main-line cement pour on the Benjamin Avenue project this year was scheduled to take place Thursday, but other work is expected to continue until at least the new year.
Colin Karst, the project manager from BX Civil and Construction of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, provided an update on the Benjamin Avenue project during an open house Wednesday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
The updates are provided about every two weeks and recap the latest work completed and upcoming work.
Along with cement pours including a portion of a center lane, other recent work includes subgrade preps, pouring of a new commercial driveway, removal of an old driveway when the new concrete has cured, work on shoulders and pavement markings — among other things.
One of the last major projects for Benjamin Avenue this year will include replacing the box culvert near Burger King on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River. The new box culvert will be longer, extending well beyond the avenue on both the north and south sides.
The work will be divided up, with traffic limited to two lanes over it as the southern half is completed, and then traffic will be shifted when the northern half is completed.
In addition, Anna Allen, assistant city engineer, announced another project is about to begin.
Part of First Street will be closed and traffic rerouted so work can begin on Monday, Nov. 14.
“They’re going to start putting up signs for the detour tomorrow, I believe,” Allen said on Wednesday evening.
Initial plans will include demolition of the First Street bridge, with traffic rerouted to Riverside Boulevard. Updates will be provided to the media and on the city’s website, Allen said.
Plans are to host open house updates on the First Street project at the same time as the Benjamin Avenue project updates. That way the public can get individual questions answered and talk directly to city officials and representatives of both contractors about any concerns.
United Contractors of Iowa will be the general contractor for the First Street work. The closing on First Street will include Braasch Avenue to Prospect Avenue initially, with no through traffic. It is anticipated the closure will last through about June, Allen said.
While taking questions from the audience Wednesday, officials noted that the Benjamin Avenue project is being completed with improvements in concrete work.
“This in my opinion is the kind of concrete that should last 50 years,” said Pat Boyle, City of Norfolk construction engineer for the project.
It is more expensive to do work this way, but in the long run, it saves money because streets last longer, Boyle said.
Boyle and Karst explained part of the process. Before the Benjamin Avenue project began, the ground was tested in 20 different areas to determine moisture and what subgrade preparations were needed.
The work features drilling down, taking soil samples and testing the compaction rate and the types of soil. Then if necessary, the soil is dug out and replaced with clay that is hauled in to firm up the base.
An area east of Riverside Boulevard, for example, was determined to need the additional work and extended out about 1,200 feet. Afterward, the base has to meet certain compaction standards.
Boyle said street design has improved from years ago when there may have been only 4 inches of compacted grade. And now, the concrete on the project is tested to make sure it meets standards needed to handle truck and other heavy traffic, he said.