Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the 47th annual Boomfest at Skyview Lake ended in spectacularly explosive fashion.
As the final tendrils of smoke dissipated from the shore along Skyview Lake and a crowd of thousands milled out of the park at a glacial pace, there seemed a sense of satisfaction among the festival-goers; perhaps many weren’t surprised, but it seemed that the festival’s organizers delivered on the night’s promise with few to no hiccups along the way.
With ongoing tensions relating to economic, geopolitical and social strife, the beefed-up security detail at the annual pre-Independence Day celebration was thankfully never put to full use.
For Trevion, a longtime Norfolk resident, though it was just his second time attending, it felt like business as usual.
“Just the camaraderie,” he said. “When you have a good mix of people and everybody’s just enjoying the festivities, there’s not really much to be concerned about; You can bring your whole family out.”
There was certainly plenty to keep the crowd of 10,000 to 20,000 occupied. The evening was anchored by live music that included covers of classics from a plethora of genres, from Sublime to The Smashing Pumpkins. Kayaks and pedal boats traced across the calm, crystalline Skyview waters, and mouth-watering aromas wafted from the many food kiosks, every one with a line or two snaking out from it.
While there was plenty to divert people's attention in the lead-up to the night’s finale, it didn’t seem to distract from the meaning behind the day’s festivities.
When asked what “freedom” meant to her, Misty, a native to Tarnov, a village south of Humphrey, said she was reminded of the sacrifices made by others to allow for celebrations like Boomfest.
“Freedom’s what we’re living every day,” she said, “(because) of the lost souls who fought to give us this right.”
As the minutes ticked down to 10 p.m. for the commencement of the pyrotechnics display that had drawn in thousands from across the state and beyond, the anticipation among the crowd seemed palpable, a silence washing across the venue as the American flag was raised to full staff and illuminated by a distance spotlight.
As a blaring train horn resounded, their patience was well-rewarded as the 24-minute display opened to the tune of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” Explosions morphed into various multi-colored constellations, from hearts and smileys to stars and galaxies, others leaving dazzling trails of fire that dissipated into the void.
As the last of the fireworks splashed patterns over the still mirror of Skyview Lake and a wall of smoke enveloped the concrete-laden firing stage, dual fireballs erupted from within the smog, igniting a wave of hoots, hollers, and applause among the crowd as another successful Boomfest drew to a close.