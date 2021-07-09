There is still no application before the City of Norfolk for a horse track or casino in Norfolk. But that hasn’t stopped rampant speculation that it will be happening.
With proposals to build racetracks and casinos seemingly everywhere in Nebraska, many are speculating that it also will be happening in Norfolk. Already, there are proposals to build them in North Platte, York and Bellevue. Plans also were announced this month for a casino and track to be built in Columbus and operating as early as 2022.
According to insiders, these tracks would run one to two live races per year so they could offer year-round casino gaming.
The Nebraska State Gaming Commission, which oversees horse racing in Nebraska, will discuss the issue during a meeting on Friday, July 16, in Lincoln. Bellevue and York are currently on the agenda.
Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe, plans to manage casinos in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City under the name WarHorse Gaming LCC.
As far as Norfolk is concerned, the city council is expected to vote on a proposed redevelopment area that includes a lot owned by Ho-Chunk at its meeting Monday, July 19, according to Brianna Duerst, city clerk.
In June, the council tabled a vote on the new redevelopment area in western Norfolk, after hearing a number of concerns. During the hourlong public hearing, the council heard concerns from several different people related to the proposed West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area.
Most of the concerns related to speculation that Ho-Chunk plans to build a casino on its lot. At the meeting, the council was only considering whether to blight the area, though.
“This, in and of itself, is the first step toward development,” said Andy Colvin, city administrator at the June meeting. “It, by itself, doesn’t really do anything.”
If the city council votes to blight the area, then redevelopers could apply for tax increment financing for projects within the area. TIF allows the redeveloper to use the property tax increases resulting from the redevelopment to repay the investment.
This possibility fueled many of the concerns expressed in the public hearing.
Among those who expressed concerns was John Dinkel, a Norfolk businessman.
“That parcel happens to be the north property line of what Ho-Chunk just bought,” Dinkel said. “It seems to be a little bit of a coincidence that the line matches what they just bought.”
Dinkel said the location would be a bad one for a casino, since it abuts a residential area. Dinkel asked that the council table the vote and look for a better location.
As of press time Friday morning, no one from Norfolk’s Planning and Development Department was able to be reached.