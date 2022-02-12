“American Pickers” is returning to Nebraska in April to film episodes of The History Channel television series.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel.
It follows skilled pickers Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.