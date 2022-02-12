American Pickers

MIKE WOLFE, star of the History Channel’s “American Pickers,” will be in Nebraska in April looking for “forgotten relics.” He will be joined by co-star Robbie Wolfe. People who have such items and are interested in being featured on the show are encouraged to contact them. Their contact information is in the story.

 COURTESY PHOTO

“American Pickers” is returning to Nebraska in April to film episodes of The History Channel television series.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel.

It follows skilled pickers Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.

Tags

In other news

Ukrainians not panicking as West ramps up invasion rhetoric

Ukrainians not panicking as West ramps up invasion rhetoric

ADIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — In the trenches of eastern Ukraine, across the tense contact lines with Russia-backed separatists, a soldier's calm verges on numbness after a sniper's bullet recently killed one of the 50 or so men under his command.

Regional notes for Feb. 9

Regional notes for Feb. 9

Northeast Community College Board of Governors postpones meeting; Madison Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets will be closed part of Wednesday, Feb. 16; and the Norfolk American Legion is now accepting coaching applications for the 2022 summer baseball season.