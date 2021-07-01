American Legion names teachers of the year

LINCOLN — Each year the Nebraska American Legion selects outstanding teachers who promote Americanism, patriotism and support the veterans and active-duty military in their communities.

Among this year’s selections was Kathy Hansen, who was chosen as the elementary school teacher of the year. Hansen is an elementary teacher at Winside Public Schools, with over 20 years of experience, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Hansen has emerged her students into civic duty at a young age. She has a multitude of activities for students of all ages to help the Legion, school and community. She uses her knowledge of instrumental arts for sports games, holidays and other events.

Legion officials said they and the squadron and community enjoy having a teacher willing to help and work with the Winside Legion.

The other teachers of the year were from Friend and Cody–Kilgore Unified.

