Maddie Poppe

Maddie Poppe arrives at the NASCAR auto racing awards ceremony Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

 AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

WAYNE — Wayne State will welcome 2018 “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe to campus at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for a concert to close out the first week of classes. The free event, which is open to the public, will be in the college’s Willow Bowl amphitheater.

Poppe is a multi-instrumentalist — playing the guitar, piano and ukulele in her unique indie pop and folk music. Hand-in-hand with her “American Idol” victory, Poppe won a People’s Choice Award for her turn on the show, had “Whirlwind” hit No. 2 on the iTunes pop charts and went on to become a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “Good Morning America.” In addition, she toured the country opening for Ingrid Michaelson and headlining her own tours, including a Christmas run that has become a seasonal “must” for Poppe’s fans.

For more information contact Amy White, director of student activities and student center, at 402-375-7322 or amfran01@wsc.edu.

