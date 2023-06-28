When the national anthem is played at Norfolk’s annual Big Bang Boom fireworks show in July, people listening will hear a familiar voice.
Cam Amen auditioned in New Orleans for season 21 of “American Idol.” His audition was so good, he earned a “platinum ticket” to perform before live audiences on the popular television program in Los Angeles. Although he did not advance into the round of the top 24 performers, Amen said he was grateful for his experience on the show and the advice he received from “Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Amen, 28, originally from Indianapolis, now lives in Norfolk and is pursuing a career in music.
Amen was asked to record “The Star-Spangled Banner” that will be played at the start of Boomfest. He stopped by the Northeast Community College audio-recording technology program studios in Norfolk where student Bethany Borghiinck of Newman Grove and Anthony Beardslee, audio recording technology instructor, engineered his performance.
Big Bang Boom’s “Boomfest” will be Saturday, July 1, at Skyview Lake in Norfolk.