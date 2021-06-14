Two children were found safe early Sunday morning only hours after an Amber Alert was issued for their disappearance.
At about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, the Nebraska State Patrol sent a notice that an Amber Alert had been issued to help locate Leonard Kearnes, a 7-year-old boy who was believed to be abducted from the Winnebago area. Last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the state patrol said he was believed to be in danger.
At 12:42 a.m., another notice was sent that an Amber Alert also had been issued to help locate 6-year-old Lihanna Kearnes, who was last seen at the same time as the boy and was believed to be abducted from the Winnebago area, as well.
Both children were believed to be traveling in the company of Lilly R. Kearnes, a 39-year-old female, and residents were encouraged to be on the lookout for a dark red Nissan with no plates, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The alerts were canceled at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday as both children were found safe in Sioux City, according to the state patrol.