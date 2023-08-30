Northeast Nebraskans are once again invited to take a Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Every year, the Alzheimer’s Association puts on fundraising events in cities across the United States to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans and more than 11 million Americans who provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer’s. These events are a way to bring awareness and fundraise for the nonprofit, which uses the money raised to help people affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
“The Alzheimer’s association provides support and support groups for people, especially for caregivers who have a family member that has Alzheimer’s or dementia. The support groups give support and care for caregivers and people dealing with dementia,” said Raegen Voboril, leader of the Alzheimer’s association Nebraska chapter.
On the day of the walk, which will be at Skyview Park on Friday, Sept. 16, registered participants will receive a promise flower to hold with them for the duration of the walk. The promise garden colors represent different relationships to Alzheimer’s disease. Blue means someone is living with Alzheimer’s; purple means someone has lost a loved one to it; yellow means someone is caring for a loved one with it and orange means support of people affected by Alzheimer’s.
Fundraising efforts come in different forms, with one being a personal donation to the cause. When a participant goes to donate, there are many preset options to choose from. If participants raise $100 toward the cause, they will receive a T-shirt from the association as a reward. Other brackets include certificates of completion, themed apparel and other items related to the cause.
“One great way to fundraise is to start a team,” Voboril said. “You can find your walk and register a team, that way you can fundraise together. A lot of fun ways to fundraise are silent auctions. Facebook fundraisers are a really great way to raise money, pie in the face or bake sales. Any of those can raise funds for the association. For those who cannot attend the walk, we still have fundraising that goes until Dec. 15. They are welcome to still have a team and raise funds.”
Volunteers are also needed at the event.
“We need people to help register, people who can provide fun and entertainment on the walk. So groups like cheerleaders, drum lines, Scouts of America troops, these are all welcome to help the day of the walk. But most importantly, we need committee members for the Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska area. Those people put in about a year commitment. They help raise funds, get teams signed up and help with the logistics the day of the walk,” Voboril said.
“I would like to say that the committee members that I have right now are amazing. I really appreciate everything that they do. They are vital to making things happen,” Voboril said. “It’s important for the community around Norfolk to bring awareness to the disease. We’re very excited for the walk, and everyone is welcome, even if they haven’t registered.”
Registration is online but also will begin the day of the walk at 8 a.m. at Skyview Lake Park. An opening ceremony will be at 8:45 a.m., and the walk will commence at 9 a.m. Participants may opt to walk around the lake or hang back and walk through the sponsorship booths on location. Participants are encouraged to wear purple at the event.
Want to learn more?
More information about the event and the registration form may be found at alz.org/walk.