Norfolk area residents are being invited to join the world’s largest event dedicated to raising awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin with check-ins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Skyview Park in Norfolk.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that begins with mild memory loss and generally leads to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment. More than 6 million Americans are living with the disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 40,000 family members and friends provide care to 35,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in Nebraska.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.
Since 1999, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in its Memory Walk. It now is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. The ceremony is a mission-focused experience that signifies participants’ solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.
The opening ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m. with the walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $35,000 goal.
Registration is free and may be done by visiting alz.org/walk. The local chapter offices are located in Lincoln and Omaha. Visit alz.org/Nebraska or call 800-272-3900 for more information.