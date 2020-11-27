Alzheimer’s disease is not a journey patients and caregivers have to take alone.
The importance of support is one of the main topics that will be addressed as the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts its virtual conference for Nebraska on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
“In Nebraska, there are more than 35,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease, and if you use a multiplier of three or four as a caregiving team, you can see how widespread and prevalent this disease is,” said Charles Fuschillo Jr., president and CEO of the foundation.
Fuschillo said the intent of the conference is to provide information about the disease, brain health and dementia caregiving.
The event is part of the foundation’s Educating America Tour, which began four years ago with live conferences. The Nebraska stop on the tour was to be in Omaha, but the pandemic forced the foundation to move the conference to a virtual format.
The Nebraska conference will include a panel that includes three University of Nebraska Medical Center experts who will talk about the current state of ongoing research efforts, new advancements and what to expect.
The expert panel consists of Dr. Howard Fox, senior associate dean of research and development; Dr. Daniel Murman, professor in the department of neurological sciences and Dr. Matthew Rizzo, the Francis & Edgar Reynolds Chairman of the department of neurological sciences.
In addition, the conference will include a presentation by an elder law attorney, who will address long-term care, power of attorney, trusts and medical directives, and Charles Williams with AARP will discuss the strategies of how to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease while dealing with the additional challenges presented by COVID-19.
“It’s critically important,” Fuschillo said of having strategies for caregiving, especially during the pandemic. “We will also discuss how to avoid caregiver burnout. During this pandemic, the emotional and physical stress has been heightened because of stay-at-home orders and the lack of visitation allowed at care settings.”
The featured speaker at the event will be Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of the “Dr. Oz Show,” whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease last year.
“He’s going to talk about some of the strategies and tips his families has encountered during the challenges of the pandemic,” Fuschillo said.
A question-and-answer session will be offered after the speakers conclude their presentations, Fuschillo said.
The tour is one of the many benefits provided by the Alzheimer’s Foundation to those whose lives have been affected by the disease. The foundation’s website also includes free virtual programs and services, including caregiver support groups, therapeutic programs and memory screenings.
“We have a lot of individuals who join the caregiver support groups,” Fuschillo said. “They participate or just listen to those who have cared for somebody who had the disease.”
The Nebraska conference is free and will run from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Individuals may register by going to the foundation’s website — www.alzfdn.org — and clicking on the “Events Calendar” tab. The conference also may be accessed through the foundation after it takes place. Caregiver support groups are available by calling the foundation’s help line at 866-232-8484.
Fuschillo said he wants those who are affected by the disease to come away from the conference knowing they are not alone.
“You don’t need to do this alone,” he said. “It’s OK to seek help and accept help. One of the most important things about the conference is to know there is help available.”