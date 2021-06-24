Norfolk Public Schools’ Alternatives for Success (AFS) graduation ceremony will be held at the Johnny Carson Field north of Norfolk Senior High on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m.
The AFS program has been part of Norfolk High since 1997 to help at-risk students successfully pursue and obtain their goal of high school graduation. The program has been built to provide four critical needs that impact an individual’s ability to function effectively in the world: mastery, belonging, independence and generosity.