Alternative energy continues to grow in Nebraska

This year, Nebraska has positioned itself as a leader in America’s growing wind energy industry, generating nearly 20% of state electricity production from wind power. Solar power is also growing in the state, with the capacity to power nearly 8,000 homes.
But if these renewable energy sources are to continue growing, modernized infrastructure is essential.
A panel hosted by the New Power Nebraska coalition discussed the status of the state’s electricity grid infrastructure, including projects like the R-Line, opportunities for grid improvement and how modernization will affect industry growth in coming years.
The virtual event featured local and industry leaders discussing the growth of wind and solar in Nebraska and some of the projects and initiatives that will help improve electrical grid transmission.
In Nebraska, wind now supports 4,000 jobs and provides $14.7 million in annual land lease payments. It provides $12 million in tax revenue for state and local governments, leading to new community facilities such as schools and courthouses, improving roads and bridges and upgrading emergency services. Additionally, Nebraska’s wind projects have powered the equivalent of 680,000 homes while avoiding 1.4 million metric tons of carbon emissions.
“Nebraska is at the center of an emerging national energy renaissance,” said David L. Bracht, former Nebraska director of energy and counsel at Kutak Rock. “We as a state continue to see how wind and solar can support our local economies. Having additional natural resources that we can use, develop and export for value strengthens Nebraska’s economy and benefits the entire state.”
Solar power is also having its day in the sun here in Nebraska. There have been nearly 1,500 jobs created by the solar power industry in our state, and prices for consumers have declined by 38% in the past five years. The solar industry has invested more than $87 million in Nebraska, including more than $20 million in 2019 alone.
“Nebraska presents significant opportunity for renewable energy development,” said James Williams, vice president of renewable development for Invenergy. “Invenergy is proud of our existing contributions to the state’s renewable energy leadership and looks forward to helping Nebraska realize a cleaner energy future.”
Panelists covered topics including transmission improvement needs, initiatives launched by the Omaha Public Power District, the Nebraska Public Power District’s R-Project and the policy environment related to energy infrastructure and renewable development.
“Nebraska’s journey to harvest wind and solar is just beginning, and it comes at a time when the state’s agricultural sector is experiencing significant financial stress,” said Nebraska state Sen. John McCollister of Omaha. “In the next few years, I am certain that these homegrown resources will become major economic forces in Nebraska.”
Nebraska belongs to the Southwest Power Pool, which is a regional transmission organization. The organization recently conducted a study called the integrated transmission plan that assesses the needs of the entire transmission network within the region over the next 10 years. The R-Project came as a result of that study.
“NPPD’s over 5,000 miles of electric transmission system is a critical component of ensuring ongoing low cost and reliable service to our customers and the people of Nebraska,” stated Tom Kent, president and CEO of Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD). “The R-Project will increase the reliability of the transmission system, relieve congestion on the existing system and provide additional opportunities for the development of clean energy projects if desired at the local level."
Modernization of Nebraska’s power grid requires investment in transmission infrastructure. This will be key to achieving renewable energy goals, followed by affordable energy prices. This enhances both reliability and the opportunity for home-grown energy.