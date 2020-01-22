A Norfolk women was arrested in connection with driving under the influence — third offense late Tuesday night.
Officers with the Norfolk Police Division were called to a residence in the 1200 block of West Phillip Avenue for a domestic disturbance. When the officers arrived, they saw a male and female in an altercation outside the driver’s side door to a parked vehicle, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
Officers made contact with female, Brittany Edwards, 34. While talking to her, officers could smell alcohol coming from her breath and noticed her eyes were red and glossy, Bauer said.
After talking to both parties, the officers determined that Edwards was the driver. She was asked submit to a breath test and perform a field sobriety test. The results indicated she was impaired. Edwards was arrested in connection with aggravated driving under the influence — third offense, Bauer said.
Edwards was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.