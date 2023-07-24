ALS walk set to take place in September

ALS in the Heartland will host its Northeast Nebraska Area ALS Walk, formerly called Norfolk & Columbus Area Walk, on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Skyview Lake in Norfolk.
The proceeds and awareness raised at this event will help the agency help those affected by ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
ALS is a fast-moving, terminal, neurodegenerative disease wherein a person progressively loses control of every muscle in the body. ALS in the Heartland is a nonprofit agency in its 17th year of helping people living with ALS and their loved ones through providing support, loaning equipment, offering financial assistance, spreading awareness and offering other vital services, all at no cost.
Not under the umbrella of a national organization, ALS in the Heartland’s proceeds solely and immediately support people with ALS in the area. However, as an independent agency, it must rely on the generosity of event attendees and sponsors to help continue its mission of providing the highest quality of support and care.
Residents are encouraged to attend the Northeast Nebraska Area Walk on Sunday, Sept. 24. Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and the ceremonial walk will take off at 2 p.m. This is a family and pet-friendly event. There will be refreshments, games and a silent auction.
For more information, visit alsintheheartland.org. For those who cannot attend, but would like to send support, they may donate online through the website — designating the gift in honor of the “Northeast Nebraska Area Walk” — or they may mail checks to: ALS in the Heartland, 1320 S. 119th Street, Omaha, NE 68144.