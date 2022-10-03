Norfolk police arrested a previously wanted man on multiple charges over the weekend.
At 2:18 p.m. Saturday, police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Ave. for an apparent shoplifting, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A man had allegedly left Walmart without paying for merchandise and was running from the area.
Officers located the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Brit Blanchard, in the 1800 block of Vicki Lane. A check of Blanchard’s record showed that he had an active Stanton County arrest warrant, so he was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe from Blanchard, Bauer said. The stolen merchandise, totaling $362, also was recovered, he said.
Blanchard was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.