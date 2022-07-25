A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after two separate incidents on Saturday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to 105 N. Ninth Street at about 7:16 p.m. on Saturday because a man at the scene allegedly was under the influence of drugs. When officers arrived, they made contact with staff and Nour Kouatli, 26, of Norfolk. Bauer said Kouatli was speaking slowly, his balance was off and his eyes appeared to be heavy and glossy.
Staff told the officers that he had earlier tested positive for methamphetamine and that he was not welcomed there because he tested positive, Bauer said. Kouatli was given a trespass warning, and he claimed to be able to stay at a residence in the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue, Bauer said.
At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a call at that residence as Kouatli allegedly had broken in and was passed out at the kitchen table. The manager of the residence said Kouatli was not allowed to be there as he was under the influence earlier in the day, Bauer said.
Kouatli previously had been told by the house manager that he could not be there until he spoke with his probation officer, Bauer said. Officers entered the residence and placed Kouatli under arrest on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.