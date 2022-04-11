Norfolk police arrested a Norfolk man on Saturday after an apparent disturbance and subsequent flight to avoid arrest.
At 11:58 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Hillcrest Cemetery, Capt. Michael Bauer said. A memorial service was being conducted, he said, and a black pickup was driving recklessly throughout the cemetery, causing a disturbance.
Police arrived and attempted to stop the truck and speak to the driver. Officers obtained the license plate, but the pickup failed to stop for the officers, Bauer said. The pickup then allegedly sped recklessly from the cemetery at a high rate of speed southbound on 13th Street. The vehicle was speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and ran a red traffic light, Bauer said. Officers did not continue to pursue.
Police obtained the registered owner’s address and had contact with him at his residence about 2:45 p.m. Saturday. He was identified as 31-year-old Nathaniel Gnewuch of Norfolk.
Gnewuch was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, obstructing a police officer and flight to avoid arrest. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.