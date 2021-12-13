Two similar alleged incidents resulted in the arrests of multiple Norfolk men on Friday and Saturday.
Capt. Michael Bauer said the Norfolk Police Division investigated an alleged assault on Dec. 1 about 3:25 p.m.
Officers were reportedly called to a residence in the 500 block of Roland Street for an assault report. A female reported that she had been assaulted by Kelly Red Tomahawk at her apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue, Bauer said.
The woman then explained that Red Tomahawk had been drinking and was getting aggressive toward her, so she decided to leave. When the woman attempted this, she said, Red Tomahawk allegedly grabbed her and pushed her down.
The woman said she wanted to call the police, but Red Tomahawk subsequently smashed her phone, threatened her and told her that she should not contact the police. Officers were not able to locate Tomahawk that day, according to Bauer.
But on Friday about 8:45 a.m., police were called to the female’s apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue for a disturbance. Officers arrived and located Red Tomahawk. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault and two outstanding arrest warrants.
Red Tomahawk was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
ON SATURDAY about 1:40 a.m., police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue for a disturbance between a man and woman.
When officers arrived, Bauer said, they encountered the man leaving the apartment and identified him as 21-year-old Tyson Hanson of Norfolk. Officers also spoke to the woman who was inside the apartment.
The woman told officers that she and Hanson had been out earlier that night and started to have a verbal argument, so they decided to go home. Once back at the apartment, the woman said, Hanson started yelling at her and calling her names.
The woman gathered her things to leave and began walking toward the door, Bauer said. Hanson then allegedly prevented her from leaving and threw her to the ground. She was able to get into another room and call the police, Bauer said.
Hanson also was questioned about the events and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment and third-degree domestic assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.