A Norfolk man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman while her children were nearby over the weekend.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue for a physical disturbance between a male and a female at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday.
The male, identified as Timothy A. Anderson, 26, of Norfolk had left the apartment. Officers located him in the 1000 block of Benjamin Avenue, Bauer said, but when an attempt was made to reach Anderson, he allegedly fled on foot.
Officers caught up to him a few blocks away and detained him while they investigated the assault, Bauer said. The pregnant female victim said she had been in a verbal argument with Anderson that allegedly escalated to Anderson pushing her, placing her in a headlock and choking her.
Bauer said the victim had red marks on her neck, her hands were red and swollen, and there was a red mark on her forehead. The victim's children were inside the apartment during the assault, Bauer added.
Anderson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, criminal offense against a pregnant woman, assault by strangulation, obstructing a police officer and child abuse. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.