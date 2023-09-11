A Norfolk man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman while her children were nearby over the weekend.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue for a physical disturbance between a male and a female at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

The male, identified as Timothy A. Anderson, 26, of Norfolk had left the apartment. Officers located him in the 1000 block of Benjamin Avenue, Bauer said, but when an attempt was made to reach Anderson, he allegedly fled on foot.

Officers caught up to him a few blocks away and detained him while they investigated the assault, Bauer said. The pregnant female victim said she had been in a verbal argument with Anderson that allegedly escalated to Anderson pushing her, placing her in a headlock and choking her.

Bauer said the victim had red marks on her neck, her hands were red and swollen, and there was a red mark on her forehead. The victim's children were inside the apartment during the assault, Bauer added.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, criminal offense against a pregnant woman, assault by strangulation, obstructing a police officer and child abuse. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Fugitive killer eludes Pennsylvania police for eighth day

Fugitive killer eludes Pennsylvania police for eighth day

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — An escaped murderer on the run in southeast Pennsylvania has so far eluded hundreds of law officers — including tactical teams in full combat gear, tracking dogs, cops on horseback and aircraft — as the search entered its second week Thursday and nervous residents st…

Regional notes for Sept. 8

Regional notes for Sept. 8

Michigan Avenue work to begin; Flags to be flown at half-staff; Pride Festival set for Saturday; Airport Authority to meet; Flood to host mobile office hours.

Moroccans with shovels, bulldozers dig through rubble after earthquake

Moroccans with shovels, bulldozers dig through rubble after earthquake

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — Survivors with shovels worked alongside bulldozers Monday to dig through remote Moroccan villages flattened by a monstrous earthquake, as hope dwindled of finding people alive under wood-and-dirt homes that pancaked into rubble and rescuers overseas waited for Mor…