A homeless man was arrested after a disturbance on Thursday.

Capt. Michael Bauer said Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Prairie Avenue for a disturbance at about 11:45 p.m.

The reporting party told police that Amadu L. Bah, 32, homeless, had been drinking alcohol and was getting aggressive with her and other residents.

The adult female victim and another witness told police that Bah had pushed the victim to the ground, causing her knee to be injured, Bauer said.

Bah was placed under arrest. At the city jail, Bah refused to exit the police cruiser and was given multiple opportunities to comply. Officers finally had to assist in removing him from the vehicle, Bauer said.

Bah was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

