WAYNE — Your voice matters.

Wayne State College invites you to express yourself at the World Speech Day celebration Tuesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kanter Student Center atrium. The event is free and open to college and high school students as well as community members.

Participants are encouraged to speak freely on any topic. Engaging activities include “Spin the Wheel of Ideas” and “Pin Your Ideas to the Wall.” This learning opportunity features food, prizes, activities and WSC swag.

World Speech Day is a global event that is locally sponsored by the WSC Argumentation classes, under the direction of Dr. Teresa Morales and the WSC student leadership club. For more information, contact Dr. Morales at temoral1@wsc.edu.

