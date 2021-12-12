The Norfolk Area Good Neighbors depends on all types of donors, but especially those who give every year.
The Norfolk Eagles Club is one such donor.
“The Eagles do something every year for us, like one year they donated bicycles,” said Allene Johnson, who serves as the director of the Norfolk-based charity that assists people within a 50-mile radius of Norfolk.
This year, the Eagles Club donated 75 $20 gift cards. The gift cards will be added to the food boxes that recipients from the area will receive.
Johnson said she appreciates all the donors who contribute, and there are many organizations, businesses, clubs, churches and individuals like the Eagles who help out annually or donate. Many times, the contribution will be in honor of a loved one or in appreciation of their blessings.
As of Saturday, the Good Neighbors has collected about $20,800, which means that there is still a long way to go to reach this year’s goal of $75,000. Regardless, in recent years, the Good Neighbors seems to get the bulk of its donations in the final days leading up to Christmas, so there still is hope this year’s goal will be met.
Along with gifts for children, the Good Neighbors will be providing food boxes for individuals and families in need, so they can make a healthy and hearty Christmas dinner.
As of Friday morning, there were 79 individuals and families who signed up for food boxes and gifts. The items will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, items will again be distributed through a drive-through. This year, it will return to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Benjamin Ave. Recipients may pick up the items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Food boxes this year include 13 items. They are enough to prepare a meal, with some leftovers. The items are a ham, two cans of corn and two cans of green beans, mushroom soup, items for suddenly salad, a cake mix, frosting, gelatin, a couple of cans of fruit cocktail, fruit and nut mix, hot chocolate, cookies or crackers.
Monetary donations to fund the program may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.
In addition, the Daily News will be accepting new blankets for needy families through Monday, Dec. 13.
Along with helping to make Christmas brighter, the program offers one-time assistance, such as with rent or a utility bill. It also helps with such things as providing clothes or essential supplies in emergency situations.
A combination of a tough economy coming out of a pandemic and increasing food prices have resulted in more people needing food. The Good Neighbors also works with other agencies to coordinate efforts to best serve needy individuals and families and avoid duplication of services.