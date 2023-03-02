MADISON — A cement shortage and delay in getting supplies last year resulted in work delays, including about 13 miles of Madison County’s road resurfacing projects.
Those projects, which totaled about $4.9 million, along with about 10 miles of new projects that will be put out for bid on Thursday, March 23, should make for one of the busiest years for road construction in the county in recent history.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the county’s one- and six-year road project on Tuesday. Altogether, it totaled about $27 million in projects.
Dick Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, said the overlays last year didn’t get completed. Western Engineering had the bid.
The problem was a cement shortage, the county was trying to stabilize some of the roads and Western couldn’t get enough help, Johnson said.
“We made a deal with them that if they would do the south mile on South First Street (Norfolk) last year, we’d let them go until spring this year — with the thought in mind that we’d be bidding some more asphalt (projects),” Johnson said. “Hopefully, they’ll jump in and be interested in that, so we got a lot of that this year.”
Last year’s projects, which are under contract and bid, will be completed, along with bids for overlays this year.
This year’s overlay projects cover about 10 miles, including:
— Three miles north of the Elkhorn River on the Battle Creek spur.
— 544th Avenue, about 1 mile, south of Norfolk.
— 836th Road from Highway 81, 2 miles west. Much of this road was lost during the flood in 2019.
— Norfolk’s Broken Bridge Road, about three-fourth of a mile west of the bridge to where the city takes over, which is about one-fourth mile south of Omaha Avenue.
— Battle Creek’s 839th Road, the third and fourth miles west from Highway 121. The first 2 miles were completed a few years ago.
— North of Battle Creek, 840th Road, which is also McCallister Street. It will be a cooperative effort with the City of Battle Creek, covering about a mile.
Because the projects have not been bid, it is not known how much they will cost. The estimate is about $4 million for about 10 miles.
Other projects include three bridges in the county-bridge match program. The match program funds 55% of eligible bridge construction cost (up to $250,000) with counties providing a 45% match.
Madison County now has had 14 bridges chosen to be replaced over seven years. This year’s three bridges are in the southern part of the county, replacing three timber bridges with box culverts.
The county also will be replacing the Victory Road Bridge, which is where a person was struck and killed last June. The address is 3000 N. Victory Road.
That area is near the road that leads to the Norfolk Crush plant, which is under construction. Replacing the bridge will involve closing Victory Road for a significant time.
Johnson said with a portion of Victory Road needing to be closed for up to 90 days when the bridge is replaced, hopes are to get it finished before the road work on First Street begins.
The Norfolk Crush project includes about one-half mile of improvements to First Street with concrete. It starts at the Northeast Industrial Highway and goes north just past the Norfolk Crush entrance.
Along with that, cement will be poured for a concrete surface into the west half mile of Nucor Road that goes into First Street. The First Street part will include turning lanes off of Northeast Industrial Highway and an offset turn lane into the driveway into Norfolk Crush.
The start date on the Norfolk Crush project will be late this fall or early spring 2024. The plant is tentatively scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.
The company will be building a railroad crossing across Nucor Road and Victory Road yet, Johnson said.
There also are bridges to be replaced east of Newman Grove, north of the Tyson pork plant near Madison along with some paving, and the Apple Orchard Bridge north of Norfolk on Eisenhower Avenue.
Other projects in the works include 7 miles of the Enola Road, which has already been bid and should be completed this summer; the Producers Road by Battle Creek; and various bridges around the county.
Two residents from the public spoke. They included encouragement to make sure there are adequate turning lanes and length for truck stacking by Norfolk Crush for trucks turning into there. The other concern was about repairing a road that is listed in the future, which connects to the Enola Road.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the one- and six-year road plan. They also asked Johnson to share improvement plans on First Street by the Norfolk Crush plant as soon as they become available.