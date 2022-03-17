Chad Korth takes water issues seriously.
The rural Meadow Grove ag producer recently took a nitrate certification class that is required for people applying nitrogen. The two-hour class must be passed at least once every four years for those applying nitrogen.
“I think it is very worthwhile. I talked to a producer who just took it up in Pierce County, and he said he had learned some new things,” Korth said.
Korth also serves on the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors and suggested that all producers and those in charge of fertilizer decisions for land in the district take a nitrate certification class.
Some other Natural Resources Districts already have taken that step.
After having his well tested, Korth said he believes that nitrates are an issue everyone should learn about. Korth said he lives on top of a hill, with a well 150 feet deep and lots of clay soil. He never expected to have nitrates in his house well, but it came up over the 10 parts per million threshold that indicates the water is unsafe to drink.
“There’s not a lot of ag-intensive farming around my place,” Korth said.
The topic came up when Brian Bruckner, Lower Elkhorn NRD assistant general manager, was bringing a subcommittee up to date on March 10 on the district’s efforts to ramp up NRD testing since 2015.
The NRD has been working on different portions of the district since then, with the most recent efforts in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties. This year, Dixon, Thurston and Burt counties are scheduled to be added.
Bruckner said he isn’t involved in nitrate certification programs but appreciates the sentiment.
Korth said his goal is to prevent others from having to drink water high in nitrates. Two hours once every four years is a small price to pay for safe drinking water, he said.
Studies have indicated that high nitrate concentrations in water may cause certain kinds of cancer, birth defects and other health issues.
Some board members said they agree, but others had concerns with it, including who would all need to take the test as some producers have several people who apply fertilizer on the same farm.
Others thought it should be encouraged but not mandatory.
Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, said he could have a motion prepared for the board to consider at an upcoming meeting.
“There is a process involved,” Sousek said. ‘There’s going to be public hearings, but we will get that all laid out for (a future) board meeting.”