As the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors considers options in an effort to solve Battle Creek’s flooding issues, a range of solutions are being considered.
The ideas discussed Thursday evening during the board’s meeting included a levee, diversion channel, building one large dam, three dams or possibly moving all or part of the town, similar to what has happened with Niobrara.
Most of the solutions would cost tens of millions of dollars, although some could get federal assistance, such as dams.
One of the biggest concerns is without a solution, the town continues to be at risk for another flood.
Eric Kraft, a member of the Battle Creek City Council, presented the history of Battle Creek’s flooding and various projects that have been tried to improve the situation.
He said a concern is that a lot of homes could be placed in a flood plain, which would require the owners to buy flood insurance. He described it like having two mortgages.
“Our growth in hindered by this, I think,” Kraft said.
The school has nearly an $8 million school bond, but people won’t want to move to the town if they think it is at risk for flooding, he said.
Some of the board members agreed, saying whatever FEMA determines to be the flood plain could be a big concern. That’s because it will determine who has to buy flood insurance.
Kraft said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has denied a levee for the town.
Chad Korth, one of the board members, said there’s always going to be a reaction to anything the board does. The board needs to consider a solution that helps everyone and not just consider it from a “me” perspective, he said.
“You can’t flush the toilet on your neighbor,” he said.
Lalit Jha, an engineer with JEO Consulting Group, said since Hurricane Katrina, the Corps has not been supportive of levees. JEO is working on a study of options for the town.
Jha said one of the issues with levees and diversion channels is they take the water from one side and push it to another side.
Matt Steffen, one of the board members, asked if the town could build a levee without the Corps’ support.
Jha said it would be possible, but the reason to get the Corps’ support is because it can help with a cost share.
Steffen asked if the levee has been looked at.
Jha said it has, along with everything else.
“Everything — all options were considered. That included the levee. That included widening the channel,” he said.
There are criteria that must be met with each proposal, and each of the options are considered among the criteria, Jha said.
With the levee, for example, the town would need to have four gates to close, such as over Highway 121, the Cowboy Trail and two roads. In addition, he said, those intersections would have to be raised at least 4 feet, which means those roads would need to be raised, as well as all the driveways connecting to them, Jha said.
“For a levee to have continuous protection, you have to raise all those roads,” he said.
Some of those at the meeting said they want to have a diversion channel.
Michael Fleer, Battle Creek city administrator, discussed the possibility of a diversion channel. It would be dry except for during high-water events, so it would have to be maintained by the city.
That means the city likely would need to mow or try to rent it to someone who would take the hay off it, he said.
Fleer said everything he has seen with the diversion channel is there would be a lot of cutbacks and there would be more water pushed to the Highway 121 bridge.
Fleer said he received a letter from a property owner who has lost property from the water rushing through already, despite adding rip-rap and other efforts.
“They did not get compensated for it. They lost it. If we continue to push the water more rapidly to the Elkhorn (River, then it will go) more rapidly to Norfolk, more rapidly to Stanton, Pilger, Wisner and West Point. I’m just asking that you consider that also,” Fleer said.
The other concerns with building a floodwall or levee is it would probably protect people to the east, but it would not protect people and property to the west of it, including Producers Hybrids.
And regardless if people live in the flood plain and have to buy insurance, it will be difficult to attract new people to town because people will say “Battle Creek floods,” Fleer said.
Regardless what solution is put forth, the Lower Elkhorn NRD is still early on in the process. Options are being considered and discussed, with funding yet to be figured out. But board members said they want to help the community find a solution.
Many of those who lived in Battle Creek said they hope something gets done this time and not just talked about.
The concern, they said, is that this might be discussed in 2030 again and there will have been another flood event and still no solutions.
In the end, the board voted to authorize JEO to do a more extensive study, approving $149,500 in additional funds to be spent. The study is expected to be completed in April.