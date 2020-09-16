Starting Monday, all Norfolk Public Schools students will be receiving free meals for the rest of the year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its waivers through Dec. 31, which allows NPS to offer breakfast and lunches to every student at no cost, according to a news release.
This waiver program is the same program that provided "grab ’n' go" meals this summer.
"Norfolk Public Schools feels that this waiver extension is a definite positive during these uncertain times," said Bill Robinson, associate superintendent. "We are very grateful to have this option available to our student households and sincerely hope that it provides some economic support for everyone."
The extended waivers will allow districts to go back to Sept. 1 and claim all breakfast and lunches served.
NPS will be crediting all meals that were paid at full price or reduced price back to each student's account from Sept. 1-18. August meals don't qualify to be credited back.
The district will maintain the dollars on student accounts throughout the remainder of the school year and no payouts will be made on current account balances. If a student chooses to purchase an extra entree or food item, those would be charged to the student's account and are not covered by waiver extension.
Starting in January, the regular pricing will resume and meals will be charged to students’ accounts.
All current procedures the district has in place for breakfast and lunch will stay the same.
Weekend take-home meals also may be an option based on potential need. NPS recently emailed a survey link to all families asking for input regarding the interest in weekend meals. If this option is offered, the weekend take-home meals will start the week ending Oct. 9.