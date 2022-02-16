MADISON — The filing deadlines for candidates to appear on the primary election ballot was Tuesday for incumbents and will be Tuesday, March 1, for nonincumbents.
The only two elected county incumbents who had yet to file both did recently — Donna Primrose for treasurer and Joe Smith for attorney. Both are Republicans.
Other recent filings include James Lange of Norfolk for Norfolk Sanitary District and Harlow Hanson, James Knapp and Katie Ebeling for Madison School Board District 1. All the positions are nonpartisan.
In Battle Creek School Board District 5, Paul Kuchar of rural Norfolk has filed. In Newman Grove School Board District 13, Scott Nelson and D. Jean McCloud of Newman Grove have filed. All the positions are nonpartisan.
Other new filings are Zach Steiner for Norfolk City Council Ward 4, Barry Ponton for Battle Creek mayor and Eric Kraft for Battle Creek City Council. All the positions are nonpartisan.
In the City of Madison, Al Brandl has filed for reelection, and Brian Zessin and Rick Schommer have filed for Battle Creek City Council. All the positions are nonpartisan.
In Newman Grove, Jarod Adams has filed for mayor and Tom Bagley has filed for the Newman Grove City Council. All the positions are nonpartisan.
At the state level, two state senators have opted against running for reelection this year, leaving only 10 lawmakers with the potential to return to the Nebraska Legislature.
But at least one former lawmaker is hoping to come back after being defeated four years ago.
Former State Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston filed Tuesday to run for the District 12 legislative seat he once held. The district encompasses Ralston and the eastern part of Millard. Riepe was elected in 2014 but was defeated four years later by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha.
Lathrop, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, announced that he would bow out after finishing this term to focus on other priorities. By then, the Democrat will have spent 12 years in the Legislature. He was elected in 2006, term-limited out in 2014 and returned after defeating Riepe in 2018.
Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton also passed up the chance to seek another term. He was elected from Northeast Nebraska’s District 40 in 2018. He said Tuesday that he had decided to retire and focus on his family, after 40 years serving in the military and four serving in elected office.
Several of the term-limited senators are seeking other state or federal offices. Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is running for Congress, Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is running for governor and Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln has filed for attorney general. Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Mike Groene of North Platte will be competing for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
* * *
Editor’s note: The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.