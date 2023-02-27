Information was mailed last week to principals of more than 60 high schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, inviting them to nominate students for inclusion on the 2023 all-academic team sponsored by the Daily News.

Now in its 30th year, the all-academic team program honors top students based on their college entrance examination scores, class rank, grade point average and an essay on the value of education.

Each spring, 20 students are named to the team, and others nominated are named honorable mention recipients.

The deadline for student applications to be returned is Saturday, April 8, with the selection of the team members announced in early May.

Principals from local and area high schools who haven’t received information in the mail from the Daily News about the all-academic team are encouraged to contact Ashley Gracey at 402-371-1020 or agracey@norfolkdailynews.com so the information can be provided.

