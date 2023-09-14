The Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame recognizes the outstanding businesses — both large and small — that call this corner of the state home.
Sponsored by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha, which has a location in Norfolk, the hall has honored two businesses each year since 2017 — one each from Norfolk and an area community as well as an “emerging business” to a company in existence for fewer than five years. Last year’s inductees were Authier Miller Pape Eyecare of Norfolk and Jerry’s Hilltop Cafe near Randolph. District Table & Tap in Norfolk received the emerging business award.
What’s evaluated
Businesses nominated for the hall of fame — and the “emerging business” award — are evaluated on a number of factors, including longevity, commitment to their employees and involvement in the community or region.
This year, 38 nominations were evaluated by a selection committee of FNBO and Daily News representatives, along with Nicole Sedlacek of the Nebraska Public Power District and Loren Kucera of the Nebraska Business Development Center.
What they receive
As in past years, this year’s hall of fame inductees and “emerging business” award winner will be presented with framed and matted copies of the edition of the Daily News in which they’re featured at receptions planned for next month.
A plaque listing each year’s winners also is created and will be on display at the Norfolk chamber and other locations throughout the coming year.
Nominations for 2024 inductees will begin next spring.
Past winners
Here are the seven recipients of the emerging business award:
— 2023: Captivating Windows in Norfolk
— 2022: District Table & Tap in Norfolk
— 2021: Right at Home in Norfolk
— 2020: Real Living Advantage Real Estate in Norfolk
— 2019: Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. in Wayne
— 2018: Real Estate Solutions Team in Norfolk
— 2017: Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe of Neligh