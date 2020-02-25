Aldag bond set

Bond was set for Jay Aldag of Norfolk in Madison County Court on Monday.
Aldag appeared before Judge Michael Long, who explained the charges to him and set bond at 10% of $250,000.
Aldag is charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If convicted of both charges, Aldag faces up to 100 years in prison.
Aldag's next court appearance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, in county court.
Aldag's charges arise from a party last Thursday in which a man received a large cut to the neck after a fight broke out.