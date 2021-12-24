Two men were arrested following an accident involving two ATVs early Friday morning.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 1:30 a.m. Friday, his office responded to a report of two ATVs being involved in an accident at a Woodland Park intersection. Initial reports indicated that one driver was unconscious and bleeding, Unger said.
Authorities arrived and located a man who had been ejected from his ATV and was seriously injured at the intersection of Meadow Lane and North Eastwood Street, the sheriff said. The injured driver — 45-year-old Charles Cummings of Norfolk — was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk from the scene by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue. Cummings was cited on suspicion of unlawful operation of an ATV and driving while intoxicated.
The driver of the second ATV — 34-year-old Eric Sloan of Norfolk — was not injured and also was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful operation of an ATV.
Neither driver was wearing a helmet, Unger said, and the ATVs were not equipped for nighttime driving.