A man was arrested and cited on multiple charges following a three-vehicle injury accident late Thursday evening at 13th Street and Omaha Avenue.
The Norfolk Police Division, Norfolk Fire & Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office all were at the scene of the accident, which happened about 9:15 p.m.
Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said on Friday that 39-year-old Christopher Wood of Norfolk was arrested and cited at the scene for willful reckless driving, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. Police also were conducting a DUI investigation, Reiman said.
Wood was driving a Nissan Quest van that collided with two other vehicles, Reiman said. Wood was later seen getting into an altercation with police at the scene, and he had to be restrained by multiple officers.
Two of the vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Omaha Avenue, and the Nissan Quest came to rest on the curb south of Omaha Avenue. Southbound traffic was being diverted, and eastbound traffic was slowed.
Two people were transported to Faith Regional Health Services by 9:40 p.m., and a third person could be seen being transported to the hospital about 10 p.m. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately made available Friday morning.
At least two of the vehicles appeared to have sustained significant damage and were being towed from the scene shortly after 10 p.m. The accident remains under investigation, Reiman said.
Story updated 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 28.
Original story posted at 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 27
