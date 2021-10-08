A North Dakota man was arrested Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident that caused minor injuries.

A Norfolk police report obtained by the Daily News indicated that a vehicle driven by Travis Frahm of Grand Forks, North Dakota, was headed eastbound on the Highway 275 bypass when it attempted to turn left on to 25th Street.

A separate vehicle was headed westbound on the Highway 275 bypass and had attempted to drive through a green light. The report indicated that Frahm did not yield to the westbound vehicle when he attempted to turn, causing the vehicles to collide.

The collision caused Frahm’s vehicle to flip on its driver side. The drivers of both vehicles were injured but did not require transportation to the hospital.

Frahm was arrested on suspicion of enhanced driving under the influence and cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles were totaled, Capt. Michael Bauer said.

Tags

In other news

Niobrara man found guilty

Niobrara man found guilty

Warren Lee Mackey, 67, Niobrara, has been found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sexual abuse of a child after a three-day jury trial in Omaha, acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced Friday.

A wedding with flare: 2 men fined over Coast Guard search

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men authorities say touched off a needless and expensive ocean search-and-rescue effort when they fired maritime distress flares to celebrate a friend’s wedding have agreed to pay $5,000 each to settle the case, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.