A North Dakota man was arrested Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident that caused minor injuries.
A Norfolk police report obtained by the Daily News indicated that a vehicle driven by Travis Frahm of Grand Forks, North Dakota, was headed eastbound on the Highway 275 bypass when it attempted to turn left on to 25th Street.
A separate vehicle was headed westbound on the Highway 275 bypass and had attempted to drive through a green light. The report indicated that Frahm did not yield to the westbound vehicle when he attempted to turn, causing the vehicles to collide.
The collision caused Frahm’s vehicle to flip on its driver side. The drivers of both vehicles were injured but did not require transportation to the hospital.
Frahm was arrested on suspicion of enhanced driving under the influence and cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles were totaled, Capt. Michael Bauer said.