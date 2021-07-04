Albion to host town hall

30 by 30
Courtesy image

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that he will host a “Stop 30 x 30” town hall in Albion later this month.

The term 30 x 30 refers to a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect land in its natural state in 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.

At the town hall, Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the plan and how Nebraskans can push back on Biden’s climate agenda.

More information about Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 may be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov. The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at the Albion Country Club, 2419 State Highway 91.

