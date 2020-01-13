State Senator Tom Briese of Albion announced Monday his bid for re-election to represent the 41st District in the Nebraska Legislature.

“I am pleased today to announce my bid for re-election to represent the 41st District in the Nebraska Legislature. Its been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of Antelope, Boone, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Pierce, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties in the Legislature the past three years. If re-elected, I will continue to focus on property tax relief, education, and economic growth, among other issues of importance to rural Nebraska.

“I continue to believe that our future in Nebraska, and rural Nebraska in particular, hinges on our ability to grow our economy, grow our population, and create opportunity for our children and grandchildren to live, work and raise their families here.”

Briese, with his wife, Joan, have children and grandchildren, and is an attorney and a 60 year old registered Republican who farms near Albion.

In the Legislature, he chairs the General Affairs Committee and serves on the tax writing Revenue Committee.

Tags

In other news

Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Online videos appeared to show Iranian security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protests as popular anger swelled Monday over the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner and Iran’s failed attempt to conceal its role in the tragedy.

US troops clear rubble from Iraq base days after Iran strike

US troops clear rubble from Iraq base days after Iran strike

AIN AL-ASAD BASE, Iraq (AP) — U.S. troops cleared rubble and debris from a military base housing American soldiers in western Iraq on Monday, days after it was struck by a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.