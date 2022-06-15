A drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two Northeast Nebraskans on suspicion of several charges in Merrick County on Sunday and Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance of the SNARE Drug Task Force, Merrick County Sheriff’s Office and Central City Police Department, arrested two people after a pair of traffic stops.

The first traffic stop occurred in Central City about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol. During the traffic stop, a state patrol K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 145 grams of suspected methamphetamine and smaller amounts of suspected cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone pills, alprazolam pills, dextroamphetamine pills, liquid meth and drug paraphernalia, Thomas said. The driver, 41-year-old Jake Spiegel of Albion, was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related charges.

The second traffic stop occurred about midnight Monday in Chapman. Investigators located 183 grams of suspected meth and smaller amounts of suspected heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, unknown liquids and drug paraphernalia, Thomas said. The driver, 42-year-old Cheryl Gonzales of Spencer, also was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related charges.

Both Spiegel and Gonzales were lodged in Merrick County Jail.

