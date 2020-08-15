NDN Arrested action 2

An Albion couple was arrested Friday following an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

State Patrol investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Albion on Friday morning. They found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug manufacturing equipment and a knife and iron knuckles weapon, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the State Patrol.

The home was just over a 100 feet from the Boone Central Schools building, Thomas said.

The residents, a husband and wife, Devin Samuelson, 31, and Kristi Samuelson, 30, were both arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance and violation of a school zone. Devin was also arrested in connection with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, Thomas said.

Devin was taking to Boone County Jail and Kristi was taken to Antelope County Jail, Thomas said.

Tags

In other news

CHS Foundation pledges $50,000 to Northeast’s Nexus campaign

CHS Foundation pledges $50,000 to Northeast’s Nexus campaign

A recent partnership formed between Northeast Community College and the CHS Foundation has provided three different types of support to students and the college: scholarships, emergency assistance and a contribution to build new agricultural facilities at Northeast.

Japan marks 75th anniversary of war end with no Abe apology

Japan marks 75th anniversary of war end with no Abe apology

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, with Emperor Naruhito expressing “deep remorse” over his country’s wartime actions at a somber annual ceremony curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.