An Albion couple was arrested Friday following an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.
State Patrol investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Albion on Friday morning. They found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug manufacturing equipment and a knife and iron knuckles weapon, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the State Patrol.
The home was just over a 100 feet from the Boone Central Schools building, Thomas said.
The residents, a husband and wife, Devin Samuelson, 31, and Kristi Samuelson, 30, were both arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance and violation of a school zone. Devin was also arrested in connection with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, Thomas said.
Devin was taking to Boone County Jail and Kristi was taken to Antelope County Jail, Thomas said.