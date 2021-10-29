STANTON — A routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a murder suspect early Friday morning east of Norfolk.
On Friday at about 1 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with Kimberly James, 20, of Pennington, Alabama, during a traffic stop on Highway 275, just east of Norfolk, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
During the contact, she reportedly was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Unger said.
She also allegedly was found to be in possession of a firearm in her purse, the sheriff said.
James was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and jailed. James was further found to be out on bond in Choctaw County in Alabama for attempted murder. Her bond on this arrest was set at $20,000.