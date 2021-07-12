Since the 1950s, the Aksarben Foundation has been celebrating Nebraskan farm families with its tradition of awarding Pioneer and Heritage Farm Family Awards. To date, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized at their county fair with this distinction. Aksarben partners with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers on these awards each year, honoring families for 100 or 150 years of consecutive family farm ownership in Nebraska.
“These families exemplify the dedication and strong Nebraska values that set our state apart. Aksarben has celebrated agriculture for over one-hundred years, and these families are what the Spirit of Aksarben is all about,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
Mark McHargue, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, added that “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to be part of this long-standing program. Farm and ranch families deserve to be recognized with this coveted and prestigious award, which includes nearly 10,000 families in its alliance. These awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”
To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at their respective county fair this summer. Heritage Farm Families are recognized for 150 years of ownership, while Pioneer Farm Families are honored for 100 years of ownership.
Winners from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Boone County
— Pioneer Award: Orshek Family Farm, established 1911
— Heritage Award: Keith and Mary Ann Maricle, Maricle Family Farm, established 1871
Boyd County
— Pioneer Award: Nola Hagberg, Hagberg Family Farm, established 1917
Burt County
— Pioneer Award: Nancy Alleman, McBride Family Farm, established 1912; Doyle and Cheryl Huffman, Huffman/Pond Family Farm, established 1920
— Heritage Award: Jason and Kylie Penke, Sklenar Family Farm, established 1871
Cedar County
— Pioneer Award: Warren and Corlynn Wilbeck, Pearson/Wilbeck Family Farm, established 1919; Lyle and Rhonda Lammers, Lammers Family Farm, established 1917;: Jerry and Glenda Johnson, Johnson Family Farm, established 1869; North Star Farms Inc., Brodersen Family Farm, established 1914
— Heritage Award: Brad and Wendi Klug, Klug Family Farm, established 1869
Colfax County
— Heritage Award: Sandra Novotny, Novotny Family Farm, established 1871; Robert and Debra Klitz, Klitz Farms, established 1871
Cuming County
— Heritage Award: Terry and Kristy Jahnke, Jahnke Family Farm, established 1868; Gary and Linda Kuester, Kuester Family Farm, established 1866
Dakota County
— Pioneer Award: James and Judy Twohig, Twohig Family Farm, established 1904
Dixon County
— Heritage Award: Thomas Edward and Nancy Walsh, Scollard Family Farm, established 1860
Dodge County
— Pioneer Award: Jeff and Audra Uher, Uher Family Farm, established 1914
— Heritage Award: James and Cheryl Pribnow, Pribnow Family Farm, established 1870; Gary, Kyle and Ross Kroenke, Kroenke Family Farm, established 1871
Knox County
— Pioneer Award: Terry and Larry Thunker, Thunker Familiy Farm, established 1889
Madison County
— Pioneer Award: Dorothy Maurer Trust, Maurer Family Farm, established 1920
Pierce County
— Pioneer Award: Paul Polt, Joe Polt Family Farm, established 1917
— Heritage Award: Robert and Sandy Hoffmann, Hoffmann Family Farm, established 1871
Platte County
— Pioneer Award: Nancy Scheffler, Walter Family Farm, established 1910
Stanton County
— Pioneer Award: Roy and Laurie Pinnt/Dave and Lori Pinnt, Pinnt Family Farm, established 1918
Wayne County
— Pioneer Award: LeRoy and Eileen Damme, Suehl/Damme Family Farm, established 1921