An airplane that had multiple occupants on board landed safely at the Norfolk Regional Airport on Monday afternoon after reports had indicated possible engine failure.
At about 2:35 p.m. Monday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched as a precaution to the airport at 4100 S. 13th St. in southern Norfolk. Multiple fire engines and at least one ambulance arrived on scene after the airport received reports that some type of aircraft had been flying into Norfolk and was experiencing engine failure.
At 2:43 p.m., emergency personnel reported that the plane had landed safely. Tim Wragge, Norfolk’s fire chief, confirmed that rescue crews were en route to the scene when they received a report that the plane had landed safely.
Rescue personnel had requested the number of plane occupants while en route to the scene, but the number was not made known, Wragge said.
The plane had endured some type of mechanical malfunction while in the air, Wragge said, but the issue was resolved and there were not believed to be any further malfunctions. It was not known if Norfolk was the plane’s destination.
An airport official on scene told the Daily News that the report of the plane experiencing engine failure was “a false alarm.”
Terri Wachter, airport manager, said that the plane was a Cessna Citation 525 jet, which typically can hold up to eight occupants. Wachter called the incident “a non-issue.”