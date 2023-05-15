When Karen O’Hare moved to Ainsworth in 2018, the North Carolina native welcomed the idea of joining her husband's family back on the O’Hare Ranch while continuing her professional career with Bayer Crop Science.
But the child care shortage in Brown County became immediately evident. With all in-home providers full, O’Hare ended up taking her then 2-year-old to a friend in the next town, an arrangement that worked for a short time after the birth of her second child.
The situation left O’Hare scrambling until two spots became available at a licensed provider. But after the birth of her third child in 2021, she faced the dilemma all over again.
“(It was) true panic. ... I have a career, and the thought of not being able to find child care didn’t cross my mind when we moved here,” O’Hare said.
In rural Nebraska, 29% of children who potentially need child care cannot reasonably access it because of limited formal child care spots — compared with 12% of their urban peers according to the Nebraska Board of Education and U.S. Census data.
In Brown County, a survey in 2020 indicated that 72% of respondents found it difficult to find local child care. Now, there are 114 licensed spots and two providers closing their doors this year, leaving only 78 spots for early child care available in the county at the end of 2023. This will leave up to 97 children under the age of 6 that need a spot and do not have one.
Data from First Five Nebraska illustrates the importance of quality child care: 90% of a child’s brain development takes place before age 5. Eighty percent of that occurs before age 3. Early intervention, with high-quality care, can lead to improved academic success and decreases remedial education costs.
To tackle the issue head on, O’Hare teamed with other working parents in Brown County who understand the importance of quality child care and the need to address the critical shortage of child care providers. She serves as president of the not-for-profit Ainsworth Child Development Center (ACDC) board, which formed in 2020 when the need for child care became especially dire during the COVID shutdowns.
“You give enough moms enough stress and anxiety, and we’re going to figure it out,” O’Hare said with a laugh.
The ACDC board works closely with the Nebraska Children and Families Communities for Kids Initiative, which aims to partner with communities to support and coordinate planning for access to high-quality early care and education. Children, families and business growth in Brown County all will benefit as this project is successful, O’Hare said.
With access to child care, employers will have an increased, stable labor supply as well as highly qualified candidates. Reduced absenteeism and turnover — combined with employee productivity — translate into immediate savings and increased profits for businesses, a primary focus of the board's initiative and the work it is doing with Communities for Kids is to raise awareness and funds.
To date, ACDC has raised more than $1 million toward the construction of a nonprofit community child care center that would add 46 available spots in Brown County.
O’Hare said key partners of success thus far have included The William and Ruth Scott Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation, Tri-County Bank, West Plains Bank, Union Bank & Trust, Homestead Bank, The Brown County Foundation, Brown County Farm Bureau and many other local businesses and families in Brown County. They know the success for Brown County and supporters investing in rural Nebraska is continued success for the state as a whole, O’Hare said.
Construction of the Ainsworth Child Development Center on Main Street is underway. The group anticipates opening its doors in early 2024. While well on the way, O’Hare said the group still has $800,000 more to raise, and the wait list for the center is already full and continues to grow.
As the group works to finish its project, it also is working to shine a light on the bigger issue across many of the state’s rural communities, current rural workforce and the Nebraskans of the future for the entire state.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the Ainsworth Child Development Center, visit www.AinsworthChildCare.com.