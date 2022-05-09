Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen is relatively new to politics, but he knows the importance of having teammates who will have his back.
The former two-time all conference Cornhusker football player and former Academic All-American made the second of what was billed as a six-stop “Touchdown Tour” on Monday at the Norfolk Regional Airport.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Congressman and coach Tom Osborne, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue and his lieutenant governor candidate, Joe Kelly, all spoke on his behalf during about a 50-minute really in a hangar at the airport.
At least 75 people attended the event, cheering Pillen as the other members of “Team Pillen” spoke of his integrity, dedication, hard work and willingness to always put Nebraska first.
Ricketts said Pillen had created more than 1,000 jobs through his family business, Pillen Family Farms.
Osborne said Pillen was always working, sometimes almost to his own detriment.
Pillen, who is from a farm near Platte Center, said agriculture would be one of his priorities.
“We have to defend agriculture. We have to grow it, and we have to sell it around the world. We are the best in the world. Nobody can even get on the field with us,” he said.
A former defensive back, Pillen holds a bachelor’s of science degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also has a doctorate of veterinary science.
Pillen credited his wife of more than 40 years, Suzanne, with encouraging him, always working and helping to raise their family.
Other leading Republican candidates for the governor nomination are Falls City cattle producer and businessman Charles Herbster, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha.
Thibodeau’s campaign will host an election night party in Norfolk on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Norfolk Lodge & Suites, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave.