Jim Pillen in Norfolk

REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL candidate Jim Pillen (from left), his Lt. Gov. candidate Joe Kelly, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue, Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Congressman and Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne made a stop Monday in Norfolk as part of Pillen’s “Six-Stop Touchdown Tour.”

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen is relatively new to politics, but he knows the importance of having teammates who will have his back.

The former two-time all conference Cornhusker football player and former Academic All-American made the second of what was billed as a six-stop “Touchdown Tour” on Monday at the Norfolk Regional Airport.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Congressman and coach Tom Osborne, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue and his lieutenant governor candidate, Joe Kelly, all spoke on his behalf during about a 50-minute really in a hangar at the airport.

At least 75 people attended the event, cheering Pillen as the other members of “Team Pillen” spoke of his integrity, dedication, hard work and willingness to always put Nebraska first.

Ricketts said Pillen had created more than 1,000 jobs through his family business, Pillen Family Farms.

Osborne said Pillen was always working, sometimes almost to his own detriment.

Pillen, who is from a farm near Platte Center, said agriculture would be one of his priorities.

“We have to defend agriculture. We have to grow it, and we have to sell it around the world. We are the best in the world. Nobody can even get on the field with us,” he said.

A former defensive back, Pillen holds a bachelor’s of science degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also has a doctorate of veterinary science.

Pillen credited his wife of more than 40 years, Suzanne, with encouraging him, always working and helping to raise their family.

Other leading Republican candidates for the governor nomination are Falls City cattle producer and businessman Charles Herbster, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha.

Thibodeau’s campaign will host an election night party in Norfolk on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Norfolk Lodge & Suites, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave.

Tags

In other news

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) — Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.

Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the US numbers

Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the US numbers

Doug Lambrecht was among the first of the nearly 1 million Americans to die from COVID-19. His demographic profile — an older white male with chronic health problems — mirrors the faces of many who would be lost over the next two years.

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, May 9. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the small board room. The purpose of…

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs.

Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service

Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing fed…