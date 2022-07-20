An agreement that should benefit both Norfolk Crush and the City of Norfolk has been worked out.
On Monday, the Norfolk City Council approved an agreement for the yet-to-be built soybean crushing facility to be connected to Norfolk city water and sewer. The facility will be located northeast of Norfolk outside of city limits and will be generally northeast of Nucor Road and First Street.
The agreement calls for the city to extend water and sewer north about 3,200 feet to Nucor Road along North Victory Road from their current points of termination about 500 feet south of Industrial Road. Norfolk Crush will pay for the costs of the extension.
In April, the council approved a zoning change for the proposed $375 million modern soybean plant that will serve farmers around the region. It is expected to employ about 55 workers with a payroll of $4 million annually. The plant will crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually, or 110,000 bushels daily.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said in exchange for Norfolk Crush covering the costs of the water and sewer extensions, the city would provide a water rate for 10 years of about 1 cent for every 10 gallons.
Norfolk Crush will have its own wells but also would like to have the city provide about 8 million gallons of water per month. Typically on these, the company would ask the city to bear the cost of the extension, Rames said, and then the city would bill the company at a rate of outside the city limits, which is twice the rate for those who live in the city limits.
With Norfolk Crush willing to pay for the extension, it will have a monthly bill of a little more $7,000. It is to the city’s benefit to have this arrangement of about $2,500 per month with the company covering the cost of the extension, Rames said.
“We see it as a benefit to them and a benefit to us,” he said.
One of the advantages for Norfolk Crush is that if one of its wells goes out of commission, it could rely on the city for increased water until it gets back online.
Councilman Rob Merrill asked about Norfolk Crush’s water usage in relation to the city’s production per day.
Merrill said it is his understanding that the city uses on average about 8.5 million gallons of water per day, and this facility would use about that much water in a month.
Rames said that is correct. That city’s usage varies from summer to winter, but it can be anywhere from 3 million to 10 million gallons per day.
“It is well within our capacity,” Rames said.
About two-thirds of the new plant’s water will be driven from its own wells, with the city providing one-third of the water.
Council member Corey Granquist asked if this use also might help with the city’s water tower by Nucor.
Rames said that is correct as well. With that kind of demand, it allows the city to move water in and out on a regular basis and avoid any issues.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the agreement allows the city to extend its infrastructure northward, accommodate a new business coming into the community and better manage its existing resources.
Council members voted 7-0 to approve the agreement.