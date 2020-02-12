Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&