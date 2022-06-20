An Omaha man was arrested in Norfolk on Friday after police received reports from two downtown businesses about his behavior.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday because an intoxicated male was initiating verbal arguments and refusing to leave the establishment.
Bauer said officers had contact with Connor B. Flood, 31, of Omaha, who allegedly showed signs of intoxication and was verbally aggressive toward other patrons of the business. Staff members at the business told officers they no longer wanted him there, and he was issued a written trespass warning by the officers, Bauer said.
While leaving the business, Flood allegedly challenged another male on the sidewalk, Bauer said.
About 30 minutes later, police were once again called because Flood allegedly was at a nearby gas station causing more problems. Staff there advised that he was harassing other customers and calling them names, but he left just before officers arrived, Bauer said.
Flood went back to the original business, where officers again had contact with him. Bauer said he was uncooperative, refused to speak to the officers and soon ran from them, hiding between parked cars.
After locating him, Bauer said, Flood once again tried to escape contact, but as he ran away, he fell down into the paved street, causing minor injury to his hand and elbow.
Flood was placed under arrest on suspicion of second-degree trespassing, obstructing a police officer and two counts of disturbing the peace. He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.