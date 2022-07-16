The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.
WHEN: Monday, July 18, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
The Norfolk City Council has scheduled a working session to discuss Norfolk Airport strategic plan and temporary emergency housing. The working sessions are designed to gather information and do not include formal action.
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency.
WHEN: Monday, July 18, 5:15 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council consist of the Community Development Agency (CDA), one of three governmental bodies that reviews projects related to tax-increment financing.
The CDA is scheduled to consider resolutions related to the McIntosh family redevelopment contract, the Granville Custom Homes redevelopment contract, the Bradford Business Park project contract, Medelmans Lake redevelopment project, Legacy Bend redevelopment project, the Nor-Park Development redevelopment agreement, the Grand Theater redevelopment project, the Norfolk extended lodging project and another project for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, July 18, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
— Ordinance 5794 amending city code to extend the amount of time from 30 days to 90 days in which a property owner must construct or repair a sidewalk after receiving notice to do so from the city, and to include an alternative to provide proof (within the 90-day period) of a written contract for the construction or repair of a sidewalk. This ordinance is separate from Ordinance 5793 that was passed, as amended, on first reading at the July 5 meeting.
— Ordinance 5793 amending city code to extend the amount of time from 30 days to 90 days in which a property owner must construct, repair or be under written contract for the repair of a sidewalk after receiving notice to do so from the city. The ordinance passed on first reading, as amended on July 5. Based on the proposal of Ordinance 5794, staff recommends denial of this ordinance.
— Consideration of an agreement with Norfolk Crush and the City of Norfolk to extend water and sewer north approximately 3,200 feet to Nucor Road along North Victory Road from its current points of termination approximately 500 feet south of Industrial Road.
— Consideration of approval of an engineering construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for the Northeast Industrial Utility Extension — 2022 Victory Road from south of Industrial Highway to East Nucor Road for an amount not to exceed $199,270.
— Consideration of Ordinance 5795 annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue.
— Consideration of a consultant agreement with Toole Design Group for Complete Streets Grant Services for an amount not to exceed $4,000.
— Consideration of a construction design services agreement with Olsson Inc. for due diligence and site planning services for a 230-acre area located at the northeast corner of Victory Road and East Eisenhower Avenue. The total project fee is $53,900 and is being funded through an NPPD Site Readiness Assistance grant and City of Norfolk
keno funds.
— Consideration of Ordinance 5796 authorizing issuance of special assessment bond anticipation notes in the principal amount not to exceed $225,000 for Water District 127.
— Consideration of a resolution to allow Orphan Grain Train to place emergency temporary housing units on its properties addressed as 306 and 310 S. Seventh St. in Norfolk.
— Consideration of Ordinance 5797 to suspend certain applicable sections of city code addressing zoning and building requirements, to allow for the placement of emergency temporary housing on private property located at 306 and 310 S. Seventh Street.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.